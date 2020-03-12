Firefighters continue to investigate a closet fire in Waianae

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An apartment building fire along Farrington Highway remains under investigation, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Officials say that on March 9, around 6:02 a.m. HFD responded to a building fire at 86-086 Farrington Highway with 4 units staffed with 11 personnel. The first unit arrived at 6:08 a.m. to find a water flow alarm activation in a seven-story residential apartment building.

Upon further investigation, crews found an extinguished closet fire in a 2-bedroom apartment on the third floor.

A single sprinkler head, located in one of the bedroom closets was activated as designed, and extinguished the fire.

No fire suppression efforts were performed by HFD crews at this incident.

Six occupants (two adults, four children) were home at the time. All occupants exited the unit safely with no reported injuries.

Fire damages are estimated to be $550 to the structure and $250 to its contents.