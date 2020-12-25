LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A fire broke out at the Kauai Humane Society shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24.
Kauai firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to quickly contain and extinguish the fire shortly after arrival.
The cause of the fire remains unknown. The Kauai Humane Society took to Facebook to assure that all animals, staff and the building were not harmed.
No additional details are available at this time.
- Many sadly said ‘aloha’ to iconic businesses shut down this year
- Firefighters contain fire at Kauai Humane Society
- Family of COVID survivor says it’s a miracle their loved one is home for Christmas
- Liquid snow to dampen parts of the state for Christmas
- Oahu trash collection schedule for the holidays