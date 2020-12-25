Firefighters contain fire at Kauai Humane Society

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A fire broke out at the Kauai Humane Society shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24.

Kauai firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to quickly contain and extinguish the fire shortly after arrival.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. The Kauai Humane Society took to Facebook to assure that all animals, staff and the building were not harmed.





Courtesy: Kauai Police Department

No additional details are available at this time.