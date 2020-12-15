Firefighters contain brush fire in West Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A brush fire that broke out in West Maui Monday afternoon has been brought under control, according to the Maui Fire Department.

Firefighters received reports of a fire south of Kai Hele Ku St, above Launiupoko Beach park and mauka of the Lahaina bypass road at approximately 2:26 p.m.

The fire was brought under control by 4:20 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Maui firefighters are reportedly still on scene as a mop up and full extinguishment is ongoing.

The fire was estimated to have spread six acres.