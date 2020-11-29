Firefighters battling brush fire on the Big Island

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Waikoloa Road is closed between Route 190 and Paniolo Avenue as firefighters continue to battle a brushfire that broke out on the Big Island on Nov. 28.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Route 190 has also been closed between Old Saddle Road and Waikoloa Road, and officals say the roads are expected to be shut down for several hours.

Officials have not said what started the fire, or if there are any injuries.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories