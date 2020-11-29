Firefighters battling brush fire on the Big Island

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Waikoloa Road is closed between Route 190 and Paniolo Avenue as firefighters continue to battle a brushfire that broke out on the Big Island on Nov. 28.

Route 190 has also been closed between Old Saddle Road and Waikoloa Road, and officals say the roads are expected to be shut down for several hours.

Officials have not said what started the fire, or if there are any injuries.