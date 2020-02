6:15 UPDATE: According to Maui police, Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina, is now open. It was closed for several hours while crews conducted fire fighting operations on the mauka side of the highway.

According to Maui police, Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina, is closed between mile post marker 14 and mile post marker 13, due to a brush fire on the mauka side of the highway.

Maui Fire Department and Police are on scene.