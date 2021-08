HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters are battling a wildfire located at the 48.5-mile marker of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Officials said the fire was about 60% contained as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was estimated to be 10 acres in size at 6 p.m. and crews from Hawaiʻi Fire Department and the Pōhakuloa Fire Department responded.

Officials reported no road closures and those in the area were urged to proceed with caution.