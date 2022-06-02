HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters continue to put out a fire at the Kuaokala Forest Reserve that started on Tuesday.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the fire started at around 4 p.m. and grew to about one to two acres in size.

The department announced on Thursday morning that about 10% of the fire was contained and no structures were threatened. By 3:55 p.m., 100% of the fire was under control but fire officials remained on the scene to conduct mop-up operations.

However, the fire department stated that the blaze has the potential to double in size due to the terrain, light flashy fuels in the area and static weather conditions.

Officials said the fire was likely to have started from an unattended campfire.