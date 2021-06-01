Firefighters battle overnight blaze to 2-story home in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters responded to and successfully extinguished a building fire in Kahala Tuesday morning.

Six units, staffed with 22 personnel, responded to the fire after a 9-1-1 call came in at 12:41 a.m. for a building fire on Makalei Place.

HFD says the first firefighters reported seeing flames emanating from a two-story residential home. All four occupants of the home managed to escape and were uninjured.

Firefighters focused on the kitchen and pantry areas of the house, working quickly to bring the blaze under control.

According to HFD, damage to the house and contents is estimated to be $5,000.