HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bright flames light up the night sky as the Honolulu Fire Department battled a blaze in Maili.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

Maili fire, Waianae, Hawaii, Monday, July 4, 2022 (Cpurtesy: Irene Ramiro)

Maili fire, Waianae, Hawaii, Monday, July 4, 2022 (Cpurtesy: Irene Ramiro)

Maili fire, Waianae, Hawaii, Monday, July 4, 2022 (Cpurtesy: Irene Ramiro)

Maili fire, Waianae, Hawaii, Monday, July 4, 2022 (Courtesy: Lexxis Carrillo)

HFD said brush fire was 100% contained by 9:24 p.m.

The brush fire has been determined to be fireworks-related, HFD said.