Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned Waianae home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire at a two-story home on Lahaina Street in Waianae.

A 9-1-1 call for the blaze came in Wednesday morning at around 2:47 a.m.

Upon, arrival, HFD identified the building as an abandoned residential structure and noted it was fully involved in the fire.

Firefighting tactics included securing a water supply and initiating a defensive fire attack. Fire companies surrounded the structure on all sides and fought the fire from the exterior only.

The flames were fully extinguished by 3:49 a.m.

HFD said a fire investigator was called to the scene to initiate an investigation, but damage estimates for the burned home remain unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, the department is sharing these fire safety tips with the public: