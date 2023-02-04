HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County announced that the ‘ohana of Tre’ Evans-Dumaran confirmed the passing of Firefighter Tre this morning on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Chelsie Evans, Tre’s mother said, “We want to thank the entire community for the outpouring of love during this time. My heart tells me that Tre’ wants to say thank you for loving his family, his fire ‘ohana, his friends during this time. He’d want people to keep giving blood, to keep doing your part as a hero, in the way he lived every day on Earth.”

According to Maui County, Fire Chief Brad Ventura and Tre’s firefighter ‘ohana are comforting and supporting his family.

Tre, 24, was swept out to sea while responding to emergency calls during flash floods in Kihei.

Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. offered his condolences to Tre’s ‘ohana.

The family requests privacy during this time.