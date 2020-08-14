Firefighter injured in a massive fire in the Makiki area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A firefighter has been injured after battling a massive fire in the Maliki area.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to HFD, the fire broke out on Young St. just before 11 p.m. Thursday night.

EMS says the 40-year-old firefighter was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

At this point details of his injuries are not known.

There’s been no word of any other injuries.

The fire was brought under control at 12:53 and extinguished at 1:42 a.m. Friday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Latest Stories on KHON2