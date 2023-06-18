HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department also honored one of its own at a ceremony on Friday, June 16.

Firefighter Colin Lee received the Gold Medal of Valor For his quick actions that saved his captain from falling off a roof during a windstorm on the windward side back in 2015.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Lee said they were patching a blown roof and were putting the last papers down when the wind shifted.

Lee said the captain started sliding down the side of the roof when lee reached out and grabbed his hand.

“The heroes we honored today did not hesitate to help a fellow human being,” said Chief Hao.

“In the face of adversity, they chose to take action and went above and beyond to perform the

extraordinary. This kind of compassion and call to service is not exclusive to first responders.”

He says… For years, his captain wanted him to accept the award.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“They pushed for it year after year,” added Lee. “I kept telling them no it’s not necessary; but with their support, here I am today.”

For his part, Lee said he was just doing his job.