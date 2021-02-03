Retired HPD officer sentenced to 9 months prison for role in Kealoha case; firefighter awaits his sentencing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Retired HPD officer Niall Silva was sentenced to nine months in prison and one year of supervised release today for his role in the infamous Kealoha case. Silva accepted a plea deal and implicated other officers in a conspiracy to frame Gerard Puana, Katherine Kealoha’s uncle, for the theft of the Kealohas’ mailbox.

Federal prosecutors had recommended two years probation, 10 months of home detention and a $5,000 fine for for the retired HPD officer, stating that Silva had provided “substantial assistance in the investigation and prosecution of others.”

Hawaii County firefighter Jesse Ebersole is to be sentenced at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Ebersole pleaded guilty in July, 2018 to lying to the grand jury about having an affair with Katherine Kealoha. As part of his plea deal, he agreed to testify at any and all trials, at which the prosecution requested him to testify.