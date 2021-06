HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July with some firecrackers on Oahu, you won’t find any in stores.

The Honolulu Fire Department says there are no vendors on island this year.

We’re told Kaneohe Bay, Pearl Harbor and Schofield Barracks will all have firework displays.

The public is welcomed to watch from afar but no gathering on base.