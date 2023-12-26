HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lines for the first day of firecracker sales started as early as 2 a.m. at stores like Don Quijote in Honolulu on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Firecracker sales on Oahu began the day after Christmas and will continue until Sunday, Dec. 31. Those without permits cannot purchase any firecrackers.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, firecrackers may only be ignited from 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Firecrackers must be purchased from licensed retailers no earlier than five days prior to its use, stated HFD. Licensed retailers cannot sell more than 5,000 individual firecrackers per permit.

HFD is asking the community to take extra precautions:

Only use approved firecrackers from a licensed retail outlet that posts its retail license.

Always read and follow the warnings and instructions listed by the manufacturer to ensure the safe handling and use of firecrackers.

Never point or throw firecrackers at a person, building, or animal.

Never ignite firecrackers indoors. Ensure your outdoor area is safe for firecracker use.

Firecrackers should only be ignited on a smooth, flat surface away from buildings, dry vegetation, and flammable materials.

Do not string firecrackers on utility poles.

Keep any type of ladder, pole, or tie lines that are used to raise firecrackers at least ten feet from power lines.

Never ignite firecrackers in metal or glass containers.

Have a garden hose or a bucket of water available in the event of a fire.

Firecrackers must not be used by persons under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Always wear eye protection when igniting firecrackers.

When igniting firecrackers, never position any part of your body over them.

Never attempt to reignite malfunctioning firecrackers.

Store firecrackers in a cool, dry place.

Never carry firecrackers in your pocket.

Never experiment with homemade firecrackers, as they are illegal and dangerous.

It is unlawful for any person on O‘ahu to: