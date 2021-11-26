Firecracker applications available online for Oahu residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firecracker E-permit applications are available online through the Honolulu Fire Department’s (HFD) website, from Nov. 26 to Dec. 21.

According to HFD, permits are nonrefundable and a permit does not guarantee that firecrackers are available for purchase.

HFD said firecracker permits for New Year’s Eve must be picked up at designated Satellite City Hall locations from Dec. 17 to 31, except on weekends and holidays, with a valid photo identification.

Oahu residents are required by law to have a permit before purchasing firecrackers and they must be purchased no later than ten days before they are used.

Meanwhile, licensed retailers can begin to sell firecrackers from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31. HPD said firecrackers must be purchased from a licensed retailer no earlier than five days prior to its use.

Also, retailers’ firecracker licenses must be visible to the public, while securing the location for which the license has been issued. Retailers shall not sell more than 5,000 individual firecrackers, according to HFD.

Finally, firecrackers can only be ignited or discharged from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.