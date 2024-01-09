HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gun safety advocates and prospective gun owners are getting a chance to weigh in on proposed new gun rules on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

An important public hearing is taking place about the new gun laws that Hawaii is putting into place via Act 52.

The public meeting is taking place at the Honolulu Police Department headquarters on South Beretania Street.

Act 52 is an attempt to ensure the safety of citizens at locations that are deemed sensitive, and these sensitive places are indicative of where people tend to be most vulnerable to incidents of violence.

The sensitive public places on Oʻahu that do not allow firearms include:

Businesses that serve alcohol for consumption on premises.

Hospitals and doctor’s offices.

Cannabis dispensaries.

Shelters, including homeless and domestic violence shelters.

Concert venues, theaters, museums, and amusement parks.

City-owned buildings.

State and federally owned buildings.

Schools and childcare facilities.

Public parks, the Honolulu Zoo, and the Waikiki Aquarium.

Public transit.

Polling places.

Within 100 feet of large public gatherings, like protests and marches, that have a government permit.

However, due to a recent court ruling in Hawai‘i (which is currently being appealed), the City cannot enforce the “sensitive places” law to protect its citizens in the following places:

Public parks and beaches.

Banks and businesses that serve alcohol for consumption on the premises (though those businesses may still prohibit firearms if they wish)

Parking lots that serve both government buildings and private businesses.

In addition to Act 52, Bill 57 was created which restricts the carrying of weapons such as guns in sensitive public places. You can click here to submit testimony online.

The meeting at HPD Headquarters at 801 South Beretania Street is taking place beginning at 10 a.m. on the first-floor conference room A.