Fire Weather Watch in effect for Leeward areas of Hawaii on Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Honolulu said a Fire Weather Watch will be in effect for Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands on Friday, Sept. 3.

Honolulu City and County officials said the Fire Weather Watch will be active from Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

The NWS said the Fire Weather Watch will be issued due to gusty winds — trade winds of 20 to 25 mph with higher gusts — and low humidity.

Officials said fires that develop have a increased chance of spreading quickly and recommended everyone to not burn anything outdoors.

Fire Weather Watches are issued when critical fire conditions are forecast to occur, according to NWS officials.

