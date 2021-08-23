Fire that damaged 2 homes in Nanakuli was accidentally set, HFD says

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The fire that occurred in Nanakuli on Saturday was accidentally set, according to a Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) fire investigator.

The fire that heavily damaged two homes on Mikana Street originated in an area where a gasoline generator was used to provide power in one of the homes.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Five men and two women got out of the home safely, but the family dog died in the fire. A person who lived in one of the homes was taken to Straub for burn injuries. One firefighter was also injured and was transported to Queen’s West for medical treatment.

The fire caused an estimated total of $799,000 in damage to the home where the fire had started, with $342,000 to the building and $10,000 to its contents. The estimated damage for the neighboring home was reported to be $457,000 to the structure and $80,000 to its contents.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

HFD found no smoke alarms installed in the homes during the investigation.