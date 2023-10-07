HONOLULU (KHON2) — Twelve adults and five children have been displaced after a fire fully engulfed a home in Waipahu on Friday night.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the blaze broke out on Peke Lane just before 11 p.m.

A neighbor told KHON2 News that the fire spread through the house quickly.

“I saw something strange. I looked out and it was all orange flames and I couldn’t believe it,” said Luana Rittmeister, neighbor. “So I jumped up woke up my husband, told him ‘there’s fire, fire!’ And ran out side and by then the fire department came really fast.”

Firefighters worked bring fire under control and by around 12:10 a.m. the flames were extinguished.

“We were really concerned if the fire jumped to our house, I mean all the houses are wood and the whole block could have been up in flames,” said Rittmeister.

HFD said 17 residents were able to exit the home safely and the American Cross was requested to provide assistance to the family.

Fire instigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and provide a damage estimate.