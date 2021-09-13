Fire put out after garbage truck knocks down utility pole in Barbers Point

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A pole was knocked down after a garbage truck hit it.

It happened just after 12 noon on Monday, Sept. 13 in the Barber’s Point area.

The Honolulu Fire Department was called to a building fire on Malakole Street and Kaiholo Street in Kapolei.

Utility lines were brought down that sparked the fire to a property in the area that does boat repairs.

The fire was out about a half an hour later.

HECO said the pole needs to be replaced, and 60 customers had their power knocked out.

A Hawaiian Telcom representative confirmed that their lines were impacted but did not say if any customers were impacted.