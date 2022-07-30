HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui reported a road closure at the intersections of Hana Highway and Haleakala Highway and the intersection at Baldwin Avenue and Hana Highway.

The Maui Police Department said the road closure is due to a brush fire that started around 3:40 p.m.

The Maui Fire department said the fire is moving fast due to steady winds.

County officials report 0% containment so far and 30 acres have burned.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning and high wind advisory for Kauai starting Sunday, July 31.