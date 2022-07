HONOLULU (KHON2) — West Hawaiʻi Organics closed due to a fire in Kealakehe, according to the Big island mayor’s office.

The mayor’s office made the announcement at 7:34 a.m. on Saturday, July 23.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department responded.

There is no suspicion of foul play at this time, according to the mayor’s office.