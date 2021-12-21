Waialae Avenue four-story apartment building fire extinguished on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire crews extinguished a fire on Waialae Avenue on Oahu.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Fire fighters arrived to find a third floor unit of a four-story apartment building on fire.

Fire crews say two people who lived in the building were evaluated. One of those two people lived in the unit that was on fire. A 59-year-old woman was seen by EMS for smoke inhalation.

By 6:20 p.m. the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The damage estimate is not yet available.

Waialae Avenue was closed in both directions between 4th Avenue and 2nd Avenue while fire crews put out the fire.