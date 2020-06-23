HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island fire officials are investigating the cause of Sunday’s fire in Orchidland Estates.
Flames broke out shortly after 3 p.m.
When firefighters got there, they found an un-permitted abandoned shed fully engulfed and collapsed.
An abandoned vehicle was also on fire.
No one was hurt.
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- Fire officials investigate cause of Orchidland Estates fire
- Honolulu karaoke lounges to soon allow singing indoors
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Farrington Highway closed in both directions at Mahinaai Street due to second alarm building fire
- Lawmakers outline how to spend $635-million in CARES Act fund
- Man in critical condition after shooting in Pearl City