Fire officials investigate cause of Orchidland Estates fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island fire officials are investigating the cause of Sunday’s fire in Orchidland Estates.

Flames broke out shortly after 3 p.m.

When firefighters got there, they found an un-permitted abandoned shed fully engulfed and collapsed.

An abandoned vehicle was also on fire.

No one was hurt.

