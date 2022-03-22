HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of a fire in the Ala Moana area.

It started just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, March 21.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Crews arrived to see a two-story apartment building with flames coming out of it.

Fire crews helped one person get out safely. EMS evaluated the person but that person did not go to the hospital.

Fire crews went back into the building to see if they could find a person who was reported missing. No one was found.

The fire was completely extinguished around 10:30 p.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The cost of the damage to the building has not been released.