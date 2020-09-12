Fire investigation shuts down portion of Bishop Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters are investigating a fire that happened on Bishop Street on Friday afternoon, Sept. 11.

The investigation has prompted the temporary road closure of Bishop Street from Hotel Street.

Details surrounding the investigation are limited, and there has been no word on any reported injuries.

