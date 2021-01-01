Fire investigation prompts road closure in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- 2020 has been a trying year for many people. Even the New Year’s holiday celebrations are different this year as many are distanced from family and friends. However, those who survived COVID-19 say those who are celebrating are lucky to have their health.

79-year-old Glenda Tucker caught the virus at the end of March and was hospitalized for more than three weeks. She said she is thankful to be here on New Year’s Eve and will be entering 2021 with an attitude of gratitude.