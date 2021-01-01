Fire investigation prompts road closure in Waimanalo

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

File – The Honolulu Police Department closed Bell Street by Huli Street in Waimanalo on Thursday, Dec. 31, due to a fire investigation.

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department closed Bell Street by Huli Street in Waimanalo on Thursday, Dec. 31, due to a fire investigation.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Honolulu Fire Department reported a building fire shortly after 7:50 p.m. on Bell Street and the roadway was closed around 8:30 p.m. near Huli Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories