Fire investigation prompts road closure in Waimanalo

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department closed Bell Street by Huli Street in Waimanalo on Thursday, Dec. 31, due to a fire investigation.
The Honolulu Fire Department reported a building fire shortly after 7:50 p.m. on Bell Street and the roadway was closed around 8:30 p.m. near Huli Street.
The investigation is ongoing.
