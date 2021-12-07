Fire in storage room at Longs Ala Moana Center extinguished by HFD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) extinguished a fire in a basement storage room located in CVS Longs Drugs store at the Ala Moana Shopping Center on Tuesday around 9:25 a.m.

When the first unit arrived at the scene at 8:14 a.m., firefighters found light gray smoke coming from the Longs’ storage room.

The culprit which started the fire was an electrical panel that HFD said apparently shorted and sparked a fire to nearby combustibles. The large storage room, located directly below the store and approximately the same size as the store, was full of boxes and merchandise, which made it difficult to put the fire out.

According to HFD, the sprinkler system in the storage room was activated and confined the flames to an area, about 20 feet by 20 feet, but did not extinguish the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.