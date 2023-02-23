HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders battled a house fire in Makiki that left two people dead.

At around 12:49 p.m., firefighters responded to the two-alarm building fire and found the house engulfed in flames.

The fire was fully extinguished by around 1:40 p.m.

Therese Mckeever lives on the fifteen-floor in the apartments across the street from the fire. She said she saw the large flames from her lanai and, “It was horrendous it was, there was so much billowing smoke coming out of it.”

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, they found two kupuna dead in the home — one woman and one man.

HFD said the man was found just a few steps outside the home and the woman was found inside a bedroom on the first level.

HFD Acting Battalion Chief Malcolm Medrano said, “We had two occupants of the home that did not survive, one elderly male was found on the ground floor outside of the home.”

A third person who lives at the house was not home during the time of the fire.

Nobody was said to be on the second level. Fire inspectors remained at the scene for about five hours.

Mckeever said it will be a tough night for the neighbors and family members of the victims. She said, “It’s going to be hard to sleep tonight thinking about them.”

HFD expressed that their hearts go out to the families that have perished in the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.