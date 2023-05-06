Honolulu Fire Department in action on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a call at 2:05 a.m. in the Makiki area.

The call was in regards to a fire that had broken out at a residence on Liholiho Street in the neighborhood.

HFD said they were able to arrive on the scene by 2:08 a.m. This is when they found a single-story home on fire with smoke and flames emanating from the structure.

Once there, fire personnel were informed that a person was trapped inside the building.

HPD said they needed to get the fire under control so they could search for a person trapped.

Once the flames were in enough control that firefighters could enter the structure, they proceeded to search for a person. However, their search resulted in no such person being located inside the structure.

But, while the interior search was taking place, a woman who was reported to be in her 50s by HFD approached fire personnel outside the residence on Kewalo Street.

She had burns; and once her identity was confirmed as being the resident for which they were searching, her care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 2:25 a.m.

EMS said the burn victim was a 47-year-old woman. EMS indicated that paramedics administered lifesaving treatment to the woman and transported her to a local area burn facility in serious condition.

According to EMS, the 47-year-old woman was suffering from burns to her face, torso and arms.

HFD said they were able to get the fire under control by 2:18 a.m., and they were able to fully extinguish the fire by 3:05 a.m.

HFD said their Fire Investigator was requested to investigate to determine the origin and cause of the fire as well as provide damage estimates. Officials said that an update will be sent out once the final investigation report is completed.