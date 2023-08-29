HONOLULU (KHON2) — HFD is on scene of a wildland fire incident on Renton Rd.
Honolulu Traffic division stated the fire is along the train tracks and bike path.
Honolulu Fire Department has contained the fire at around 6:30 p.m..
