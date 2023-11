HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire on Maui closed Maui Veterans Highway from North Kihei Road to Hansen Road.

A fire closed a portion of Maui Veterans Highway on Nov. 13, 2023. (Courtesy MFD)

There are no evacuations at this time but Maui Emergency Management advises drivers to avoid the area.

As of 3:35 p.m. MPD said the fire was 70% contained.