Fire fighters respond to fire in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The American Red Cross is assisting a family of four, two adults and two children, who were impacted by a fire in Waikiki.

Fire officials say crews were called around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Fire fighters saw flames and smoke coming from the fourth floor lanai at a 9-story condominium building on Ala Wai Boulevard.

The Honolulu Police Department closed all lanes of Ala Wai Boulevard between Ohua Street and Liliuokalani Avenue because of this fire.

The road closure was announced around 1:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.