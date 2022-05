HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire fighters put out a small grease fire at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel in Waikiki in the Surf Lanai kitchen.

It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday, May 15.

The fire was out in a little more than 30 minutes.

The cost of the damage has not been determined.