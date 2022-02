HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Fire crews extinguished a house fire on Government Road in the Papaikou area of Hilo.

It happened at around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.

When crews arrived, the two-story home was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The damage to the home is estimated at $210,000