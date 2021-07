WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Fire fighters were called for a building fire at Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

It happened at 12:02 a.m. and the fire was located in a structure behind a single-story home.

No one was injured in the fire. However, a 32-year-old male who lives downwind of the fire had smoke-inhalation. Fire crews treated him and then EMS took over.

HFD’s fire investigator is looking into the cause of the fire. No damage estimates are available.