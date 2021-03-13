Fire fighters extinguish two-alarm fire at Nanakuli home

NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Fire crews put out a two-alarm building fire at a home on Nanaikala Place in Nanakuli just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

The home has flames coming out of the left and back side when fire crews got there.

Fire crews report that neighbors say the home was abandoned.

Neighbors were evacuated for safety reasons.

A woman from another home near the burning house was treated by HFD personnel for smoke inhalation. She was seen by EMS, and she did not want to go to the hospital.

Fire crews that first arrived did not hear any smoke alarms.

Winds were estimated by personnel to be approximately 20 m.p.h.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The cost of the damage to the home has not yet been determined.

The fire was fully extinguished at approximately 7:00 a.m.