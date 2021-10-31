Fire fighters extinguish Mililani house fire on Oahu

MILILANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The American Red Cross is helping a family who was impacted by a fire on Nahokupa Place in Mililani on Oahu.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Fire officials say when they arrived the single-story home was up in flames.

They looked to see if there were people in the home but fire crews did not find anyone.

The fire was extinguished in about one hour.

Fire fighters say they found out later that the three occupants were not at home at the time.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

The cause of the fire is under investigation.