Fire fighters extinguish blaze at transitional housing unit in Līhu’e

LĪHU’E, Hawaii (KHON2) — Fire fighters extinguished a blaze at the transitional housing site Kealaula at Pua Loke located on Pua Loke Street on Monday, Jan. 17.

It happened around 8:30 p.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke coming out of one of the unit’s windows.

Crews extinguished the fire.

Two women who live in the unit are being assisted by the American Red Cross and Women In Need. The women are being moved to another unit at the transitional housing site.

No one was injured.

Officials said the cost of the damage is estimated at $16,000.

Fire crews say the fire originated in the kitchen, according to the preliminary investigation.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The cause of ignition is under investigation.