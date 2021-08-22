Fire fighter, resident injured in Nanakuli house fires; dog died

NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Fire fighters responded to a fire at two single-story homes on Mikana Street in Nanakuli on Oahu.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.

When fire crews arrived the two homes were heavily damaged, and the fire was endangering homes nearby.

Five men and two women got out of the home safely.

The family dog died in the fire.

A person who lived in one of the homes was taken to Straub for burn injuries.

A fire fighter was also taken to Queen’s West Medical Center.

The American Red Cross is assisting.

The fire was completely extinguished by midnight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The cost of the damage to both homes is $730,000.