KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two Young Brothers shipping containers were on fire at the Port of Kahului.

It happened in the afternoon on Sunday, July 4.

Young Brothers reports that they asked for help from the Maui Fire Department to put the fire out.

Young Brothers says the containers were filled with scrap metal, and no hazardous materials were released.

The company will let their customers know what happened.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.