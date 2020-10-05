Fire displaces one resident in Kapa‘a

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Courtesy: Kaua'i Fire Department Station 8

Courtesy: Kaua’i Fire Department Station 8

KAPA‘A, Hawaii (KHON2) — A fire in Kapa‘a displaced one resident early Monday morning.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Kaua’i County Fire Department (KFD) responded to a report of a structure fire to a one-story dwelling in Kapa‘a on Wailua Road.

KFD says the fire broke out at approximately 12:55 a.m. Fire personnel arrived on scene to discover smoke exiting the windows of the building. One occupant of the one-story dwelling was home at the time.

The fire was believed to have originated in the kitchen. Kaua’i firefighters say they used a nearby fire hydrant to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters cleared the scene almost two hours later at approximately 2:20 a.m.

KFD reported no injuries, but damages are estimated to be around $75,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories