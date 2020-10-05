Fire displaces one resident in Kapa‘a

KAPA‘A, Hawaii (KHON2) — A fire in Kapa‘a displaced one resident early Monday morning.
The Kaua’i County Fire Department (KFD) responded to a report of a structure fire to a one-story dwelling in Kapa‘a on Wailua Road.
KFD says the fire broke out at approximately 12:55 a.m. Fire personnel arrived on scene to discover smoke exiting the windows of the building. One occupant of the one-story dwelling was home at the time.
The fire was believed to have originated in the kitchen. Kaua’i firefighters say they used a nearby fire hydrant to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters cleared the scene almost two hours later at approximately 2:20 a.m.
KFD reported no injuries, but damages are estimated to be around $75,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
