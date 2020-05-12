Fire displaces Kahului residents on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Six people have been displaced from their home after a fire Monday afternoon on Maui.
Officials say it happened after 2:30 p.m. on Kaulana Street.
Fire crews arrived on scene and found the rear of a single-story home on fire.
Red Cross is assisting the residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
- New legislation asks for $100 million to help Honolulu’s small businesses
- Malls on Oahu open Friday
- Trade winds gone by Wednesday
- Police seek public’s help finding a robbery suspect
- National Nurses Month: Local nurse treats patients like family during pandemic