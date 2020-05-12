Fire displaces Kahului residents on Maui

Breaking News
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Six people have been displaced from their home after a fire Monday afternoon on Maui.

Officials say it happened after 2:30 p.m. on Kaulana Street.

Fire crews arrived on scene and found the rear of a single-story home on fire.

Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

