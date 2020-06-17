Fire displaces five in Wainiha on Kauai

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY COUNTY OF KAUAI

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Kauai, fire officials are looking in to what caused a home in Wainiha to go up in flames.

Officials say the fire broke out around 3 p.m. June 15 at a two-story home on Anahulu Street.

When firefighters got there, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Five people live in the home.

Officials say no one was home at the time.

The fire was put out a few hours later.

Damage is estimated at $300,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories