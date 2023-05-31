KAPAA, HAWAII (KHON2) — On Kauaʻi, a Pop Warner storage shed and the football equipment inside were destroyed in a fire.

The fire happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31 at the Bryan Baptiste Sports Complex in Kapaʻa.

Officials said the shed belongs to the Kauaʻi Pop Warner Football League and was used to store youth football equipment.

The structure is considered a total loss, and damage to the shed and its contents is estimated at $200,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.