Fire destroys Honokaa home; 1 person injured

HONOKAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A home is destroyed after a fire in the Honokaa area on Sept. 4.

It happened around 11:45 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to find a home engulfed in flames.

There was one person who lived there that got out and was injured. That person was treated and taken to the hospital.

The fire was extinguished just after 1:30 a.m. Sept. 5

Fire officials say the home is a total loss. The damage is estimated to be about $250,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting.

