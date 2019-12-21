Fire destroys Haiku home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family is without a home after a fire started Saturday morning in Haiku on Maui.

It happened before 6:30 a.m.

The home was on Kuiaha Road.

A grandfather and grandmother lived in the home. They made it out of the structure before fire crews arrived.

When fire crews got there the home was fully involved.

The grandparents were taken to MMMC by medics for evaluation.

A firefighter was also taken to MMMC for treatment of an ankle injury.

Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

Fire officials say the home was completely destroyed as a result of this fire.

The total damage estimate is not available at this time.

The family was able to save one of its dogs, but the others were not saved.

The cause of fire is still under investigation.