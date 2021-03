HONOLULU (KHON2) – Maui crews responded to a fire at a single-story home on Kahealani Street in Haiku at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, March 22.

The fire displaced one person and her dog. No injuries were reported.

Crews from Paia, Makawao, as well as Rescue 10 and Hazmat 10, responded to the scene.

The Maui Fire Department said that the fire was extinguished at approximately 7 p.m. Monday.

Damage estimates and cause determination are not available at this time.